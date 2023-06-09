Meloni’s visit according to the Tunisian media: the fake press conference is a political choice

Perhaps Giorgia Meloni he thought he had seduced Tunisians with bursts of dazzling stereotyped smiles, but even the local media remained grounded, taking care to highlight the “do ut des” that could arise from his visit, i.e. limiting himself to an official country where freedom of the press is now very limited. As he explains Frida Dahmani in his interesting and disenchanted article published by Young Africa, prestigious French-language weekly founded in 1960. The report begins with the grotesque scene which she lent herself (very happy to do so) at the end of the talks with the Tunisian authorities, allowing herself to be immortalized standing behind a lectern, suggesting a traditional “question and response”as is used at the end of each summit: “The image is misleading, it seems taken from a press conference when no journalist is present”. A little theater that was convenient for Meloni. Like his guests. Fiction. Silence. Fear of questions. Tissues. The script is known, the regimes do not tolerate question marks.

Generously, albeit with a certain irony, Dahmani hypothesizes that our prime minister (“herself a former journalist”), lent herself to the shameful game (an obvious “anomaly”) out of pure pragmatism, which it implies a specific political choice. That is, “not having to mention freedom of the press and more generally the chapter on freedoms in Tunisia. An issue that doesn’t really interest you”, and also because it would lead you straight into Tunisia’s internal affairs, compromising the purpose of your visit, that is to achieve the objectives of a new and more solid collaboration between the two countries in energy matters and above all on the delicate and controversial front of the migrants. Meloni, to convince her interlocutors, promised Rome’s help to the IMF to activate financing in Tunis. In return, she expects tighter control over migratory flows.

And yet, during this visit, in the heart of Tunison the steps of the Municipal Theater, there were several migrant families to protest against the presence of Meloni in Tunisia. In fact, for months they have been demanding information on missing persons and denouncing the indignity inflicted on migrants detained in Italy. Their protest has the full support of the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES). The reporter of Young Africa he has listened to Romdhane Ben Amorspokesperson for this NGO: “The visit of the Italian prime minister fits into the same logic exercised towards Tunis by the European Union’s policies of pressure and blackmail”.

He is not wrong, according to the journalist: “Meloni tends to impose himself as an intermediary between Tunisia and international bodies, and assured President Kais Saied of his availability ‘to return soon accompanied by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen’”.

Indeed, Tunis would prefer to see her return in the company of another woman, the powerful representative of another institution, the International Monetary Fund. Indeed, she writes Young Africa, this “intermediation task that Meloni has assigned herself is more delicate”, compared to a possible visit by von der Leyen, “for many weeks, the Italian prime minister has been trying to be heard by the director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgievafor the Bretton Woods institution to reduce the levels of requirements and facilitate procedures so that Tunisia can access a loan of 1.9 billion dollars” (an agreement in principle was obtained in October 2022, nda).

“A difficult mission”. The long wait irritates President Saied, who insists on his rejection of “the diktats coming from abroad”, and demands “respect for the will of the people”. On this point, Meloni was unable to offer much beyond the promise of try again. He tried to focus on the feeling of frankness of language, to try to change relations between the two countries with a “180 degree” turn, “to take up one of Meloni’s idiomatic tics”. At the expense of France, she commented a veteran of Tunisian diplomacy, “he is drawing himself one axis Algiers, Rome, Tunis”, is the synthesis of the geopolitician Rafaa Tabib, while the sociologist Mouldi Gassoumi observes that “Meloni’s regional approach is based on a certain Taylorisation, in which each country is treated individually”. An apparently fruitful strategy, since for some months Italy has been “at the forefront of a large portion of the Maghreb”.

The trick? “Meloni has at least the merit of being the only Western leader to have interacted with the Tunisian power without giving lessons on democracy and without commenting on the internal affairs of the country. An attitude that denotes respect in line with what Kais Saied expects from partner countries”. Moral of the story: in order to be able to involve Tunisia in Rome’s plans, Meloni has carefully avoided any reference to the (very critical) situation in which Tunisian civil society finds itself. Their business.

But discontent is spreading in Tunis: “The reality is that Rome only defends its own interests – says Imed Soltani, president of the Terre pour tous association – we must not believe Italy’s promises such as those in which it says that ‘we will support Tunisia, we will help Tunisia, we are partners'”, Meloni arrived without an economic delegation, however strong in the position that Italy has as Tunisia’s first commercial partner, and in addition our premier “has extracted 700 million euros from her pocket which will be invested in the health and services sectors”. As? Why? “It is ignored”, writes Frida Dahmani: even local economists are amazed, if not skeptical, about the sudden prodigality of the Peninsula. Too many verbs in the future.