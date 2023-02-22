On Tuesday, the Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, was on a visit to Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, where she met the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky. The visit was eagerly awaited and was considered an important step to strengthen relations between Italy and Ukraine, and to strengthen Meloni’s international image and credibility, after Silvio Berlusconi’s recent statements on the war and on Zelensky which had embarrassed the government.

However, things did not go entirely as Meloni had hoped: first of all because in the press conference Zelensky criticized Berlusconi, leader of Forza Italia and Meloni’s ally, very harshly; and then because your visit was partly overshadowed by US President Joe Biden, who had surprisingly arrived in Kiev on Monday just before Meloni, and who just as she was talking to Zelensky gave a remarkable speech from Warsaw, Poland , on the occasion of the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

Meloni’s visit came a few days after another meeting between her and Zelensky during the extraordinary European Council in Brussels on February 10, preceded by a private meeting that had taken place in Paris between Zelensky himself, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Meloni’s exclusion from the meeting had been received very negatively by the Italian government, and the following day Meloni had defined the French president’s choice to invite Zelensky to Paris before the European Council and without consulting the other European leaders as “inopportune”.

In short, the visit to Kiev, announced some time ago, had as its main objective that of regaining centrality for Italy in European foreign policy after the disagreements with France and Germany, but things got complicated shortly after the Brussels Council.

In fact, two days later, Berlusconi had criticized the line adopted towards Zelensky by the Italian government and had said that “if I had been prime minister, I would never have gone to talk to Zelensky”. He had also blamed the war on Zelensky himself, saying that «it was enough that [Zelensky] ceased to attack the two autonomous republics of Donbass and this would not have happened» and assuming that the end of the war in Ukraine is possible if only Zelensky «ordered a ceasefire».

During Tuesday’s press conference, Zelensky was asked if he thought that the pro-Putin positions of Berlusconi, but also of Matteo Salvini’s League, could somehow weaken Ukraine’s relations with the Italian government. Zelensky replied in a very harsh and sarcastic way: «I believe that Berlusconi’s house has never been bombed, tanks have never arrived in his garden, nobody has killed his relatives, he has never had to pack his bags at 3 in the morning to escape”.

Amidst some embarrassment, Meloni replied that «apart from some declarations, in fact the majority has always been compact. He has a program clearly aligned in support of Ukraine, it has always been respected by everyone and I trust it will still be the case”. Meloni would have liked his trip to Kiev to be above all an opportunity to reiterate Italy’s support for Ukraine, but Zelensky’s comments on Berlusconi were in fact the main topic of discussion, both on the evening of the meeting and in the morning later in the newspapers.

However, there was also another reason why Meloni’s visit did not go entirely as planned. The trip had been organized for days and Meloni was supposed to arrive in Kiev on Monday, but due to a series of delays, the arrival by train in Ukraine was finally postponed to Tuesday morning. Also on Tuesday, the Italian journalists sent to Ukraine to follow Meloni recount, there were delays in Meloni’s institutional meetings: initially he was supposed to meet with Zelensky in the late morning, then the meeting was postponed to the afternoon, and finally the press conference only arrived in the evening.

It is not clear what these delays are due to, but it is plausible that Biden’s unexpected visit has something to do with it. On Monday, the American president had in fact arrived in Kiev in secret, and one of the hypotheses is that the Italian government preferred to postpone Meloni’s visit for a day for image reasons, so as not to make the visit coincide with the cumbersome presence of Biden.