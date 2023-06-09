Melvins, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

The underground music scene has never been entirely fair to Melvins. The group led since the early 80’s by the guitarist and singer Buzz Osborne, has been thundering every place on their tours for 40 years and giving something new in the studio.

Supported by Ipecac Recordings for more than half of their existence, the band will perform at Azkena Rock on June 17. There they will present “Bad Moon Rising” (2022) plus a good sample of his collection of hits. Authentic jewels appreciated by the specialized public. “It’s been 40 glorious years of looking weird and making a big deal out of it! I am happy that we have stood our ground and have never given up. We are grateful to have a loyal fan base that continues to grow. By the way, I’m excited for this new tour! It’s been a long time since we last went to Spain. It’s going to be great and I can’t wait!”, sums up drummer Dale Crover enthusiastically about the band’s current affairs.

" Any change to our sound was out of necessity and is the only thing you can count on. It's going to happen whether you like it or not." In the preview of this new tour that will take them through Europe and the US in more than 40 shows, Crover collects memories about what it was like to tour in the beginnings of the group and today "Traveling today is more comfortable than it used to be. We no longer sleep in strangers' flats or in the van. People still like us and are not confused. Well, they probably are, but they like us just the same! (laughs). In short, ours is the art of performance; we're a bunch of misfits (note: use the term "misfits") but without the devilish looks, the tattoos, and the muscles! "(laughs).

In a certain sense, and making use of casual parallelism, Melvins they always challenged themselves in a much bolder way than a band with a rather linear approach like the Misfits. “Any change to our sound was out of necessity and is the only thing you can count on. It’s going to happen whether you like it or not. You just have to go with him.”, recounts the drummer as trying to explain a DNA that made a deep impression on more than one generation of musicians and fans. We must not forget that, among other milestones, Buzz Osborne was Kurt Cobain’s musical mentor, that Crover was a drummer for Nirvana and that the Melvins are held responsible for having created grunge and stoner even without ever having been exactly one of those bands. genders. “What about experimenting? Ah, I think it happens quite naturally. The needs of the music are really what dictate any experimentation to happen, they definitely go hand in hand for us.”. And speaking of experimenting, Crover – an avowed fan of artists like David Bowie, Elvis and The Stooges, Kiss – has done it all in his career: “There are even so many things that I did that never saw the light of day. Who knows if one day they will do it… some of those moves are very good. Things also happen to me like with the Peeping Tom album (proyecto hip hop de Mike Patton de Faith No More) The one I played on and I had a blast doing it, but I listen to it and I don’t quite recognize my parts.”