member and season ticket fighter | Sport

The sale starts on Monday (July 24).

Source: MONDO/Bojan Jakovljević

Four days before the first match of the second round of the Conference League qualifiers against Austria in Vienna, Borac Football Club announced that it will sell – club membership cards!

As stated from Platonova Street, sales will begin on Monday (July 24), and with membership cards, all fans of the Banja Luka Premier League will be able to enjoy numerous benefits.

The basic membership card costs 20 KM, the children’s (up to 14 years) is 15 KM, and the same amount must be allocated for the veteran membership card (over 65 years).

As for season tickets, 120 KM will have to be allocated for sectors A and D (80 with membership card). The ticket for sectors B and C in the same stand costs 200 KM (with season 160), while for the eastern stand you need to allocate 60 KM.

At the same time, the price of season tickets for veterans is 50 percent cheaper than standard prices.

(mondo.ba)

