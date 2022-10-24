German environmental group members throw mashed potatoes on Monet’s painting to protest fossil fuel extraction

China News Service, October 24th. According to comprehensive foreign media reports, on the 23rd local time, members of the German environmental protection organization “Letzte Generation” entered the Barberini Museum in Germany and splashed Monet’s famous painting “Haystack”. mashed potatoes in protest against fossil fuel mining.

Sky News reported that the painting, part of Monet’s famous “Haystacks” series, sold for $110 million at auction three years ago.

The Barberini Museum said activists did not cause any damage to the painting because it was protected by glass. It is expected to be back on display on the 26th.

“Does it take mashed potatoes on a painting to make you listen?” one activist reportedly shouted. “If we had to fight for food, the painting would be worthless.”

Activists also said it was a wake-up call for people facing climate catastrophe. Video from the scene showed activists chanting “people are starving, people are freezing, people are dying … we are in a climate catastrophe”. The group said they had decided to make “this Monet (painting) the stage and the public the audience” in an attempt to get their message across.

Not long ago, two members of the British environmental group “Just Stop Oil” poured tomato soup on Van Gogh’s painting “Sunflowers” in the National Gallery.