Home World Members of German environmental group throw mashed potatoes on Monet painting to protest fossil fuel extraction – Teller Report
World

Members of German environmental group throw mashed potatoes on Monet painting to protest fossil fuel extraction – Teller Report

by admin

German environmental group members throw mashed potatoes on Monet’s painting to protest fossil fuel extraction

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-24 14:15

China News Service, October 24th. According to comprehensive foreign media reports, on the 23rd local time, members of the German environmental protection organization “Letzte Generation” entered the Barberini Museum in Germany and splashed Monet’s famous painting “Haystack”. mashed potatoes in protest against fossil fuel mining.

Sky News reported that the painting, part of Monet’s famous “Haystacks” series, sold for $110 million at auction three years ago.

The Barberini Museum said activists did not cause any damage to the painting because it was protected by glass. It is expected to be back on display on the 26th.

“Does it take mashed potatoes on a painting to make you listen?” one activist reportedly shouted. “If we had to fight for food, the painting would be worthless.”

Activists also said it was a wake-up call for people facing climate catastrophe. Video from the scene showed activists chanting “people are starving, people are freezing, people are dying … we are in a climate catastrophe”. The group said they had decided to make “this Monet (painting) the stage and the public the audience” in an attempt to get their message across.

Not long ago, two members of the British environmental group “Just Stop Oil” poured tomato soup on Van Gogh’s painting “Sunflowers” in the National Gallery.

Source: China News Network Author: Editor: Gao Mingzhen

You may also like

Pelosi downplays U.S. inflation, U.S. netizens criticize: playing...

Rishi Sunak, one step away from Downing Street,...

NATO increases assistance to Ukrainian army in winter

Brazil, former deputy of Bolsonaro throws a grenade...

Korean Air flight overruns runway in heavy rain

Pope prays for peace in Ethiopia, for flood...

Pope Francis registers for World Youth Day in...

The richest ever and the first non-white: who...

2023 Fjallraven Polar calls out to the curious

Boris Johnson: Running for Tory leader again ‘not...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy