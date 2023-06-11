Home » Members of Happy Mondays, Oasis and Ride form a supergroup
Members of Happy Mondays, Oasis y Ride have come together to form the new band Mantra Of The Cosmosand now they share their first single“Gorilla Guerilla”.

Mantra Of The Cosmos is an English supergroup recently formed by some of the most influential artists of the last decades. Includes Shaun Ryder (Happy Mondays, Black Grape), Zak Starkey (The Who, Oasis), Andy Bell (Oasis, Ride) y Without (Happy Mondays, Black Grape). Starkey He was the one who had the idea of ​​creating this band, and he deals with the percussions together with Without. Ryder does the vocal part, and Bell Guitar.

Ryder, for his part, has shared that, although each member retains the influences of their respective bands, the music they make together is something different, and has given clues about a future album. It is a band comparable to Hawkwindwith electronic sounds and dubbywhich is destined to make extraordinary live concerts.

The first song they have released, “Gorilla Guerrilla”, refers to psychedelic rock and expresses the pride of a group of misfits, intruders and innovators. It is accompanied by an extravagant and very colorful video clip, directed by Ollie Ryderson of Shaun Ryder. Mantra Of The Cosmos debuted the song in a show intimate in the club The Box From london.

Soon, the band will take on higher caliber stages, including the Festival de Glastonbury this June 25. They have more dates scheduled for the United Kingdom, among which the Rock N Roll Circus 2023 Sheffield, on September 1, where they will also perform Noel Gallagher y The Cribs.

