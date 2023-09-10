Members of Red Criminal Sentenced to Preventive Prison for Kidnapping and Extortion in Hato Mayor Province

Court Orders One Year of Preventive Prison for Members of Criminal Gang in Hato Mayor Province

A court has ordered a year of preventive prison against members of a criminal gang involved in kidnapping and extortion in Hato Mayor province. The case has been declared complex, according to a press release from the Public Ministry.

The prosecution body has identified the leaders of the network as Elvis Esnaider Rosemary and Harold Aracena, who are both members of the National Police. They were assisted by civilians Darwin Rafael Ortiz, Luis Felipe Ventura, and Wilfredo Nunez Arias.

Judge María del Carmen García, of the Investigative Court of the Judicial District of Hato Mayor, imposed the preventive prison sentence to be served at the Public Jail located in the Pedro Santana Fortress in the city of El Seibo.

This criminal gang, known as the “red criminal,” stands accused of attempting to kidnap José Luis Maldonado López on August 12th. They entered his residence in Sabana de la Mar municipality, pretending to be members of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD).

According to the entity, Maldonado López was forcibly taken from his home by the members of the criminal organization and placed in one of their vehicles. They later headed towards Santo Domingo to carry out their illicit activities.

In response to this case, the president of the DNCD, Vice Admiral José Manuel Cabrera Ulloa, denied that the accused individuals were ever part of the entity, either in the past or currently.

At the scene of the events, military supplies such as bulletproof vests and caps from the DNCD, as well as electronic devices and firearms, were recovered. These tools were allegedly used by the gang in the commission of the illicit activities.

The court’s decision to impose preventive prison highlights the seriousness of the crimes committed by this criminal gang, and serves as a warning to others involved in similar criminal activities.