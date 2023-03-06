Zhang Qicheng, a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and a professor at Beijing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, has proposed “free medical care for all” for four consecutive years, during which time he received death threats. “Universal free medical care” has once again received widespread attention.

According to the “Red Star News” report, Zhang Qicheng has proposed “free medical care for all” for four consecutive years. Zhang Qicheng said bluntly: Some people say that free medical care will cause queuing. This is not a problem. Commercial hospitals can be built and people who have money can go to commercial hospitals. When a patient enters a hospital, it has nothing to do with money. The responsibility of a doctor is to cure the disease. The assessment of a doctor is how many patients he cured, not how much money he makes.​

Zhang Qicheng said that he once asked a famous professor at Peking University, how much more would the government spend if free medical care was realized for all? She replied that there will be no increase in money, as long as the money is used well, there will be no increase in fees.

According to reports, Zhang Qicheng put forward four suggestions: 1. Remove the pressure on public hospitals to generate revenue and make profits. Public hospitals will return to the nature of public welfare, doctors will return to the role of seeing patients, and medicines will return to the function of treating diseases. 2. Carry out free medical trials by integrating medical insurance funds and financial funds. 3. Strictly implement the system of “first diagnosis at the grassroots level, graded medical treatment”, and implement “free medical care for all” starting from the grassroots medical and health institutions. 4. It is necessary to greatly improve the medical level and salary of grassroots doctors.

According to another report, Zhang Qicheng was threatened, saying, “If you mention universal free medical care, you will be killed.”

Zhang Qicheng once posted on Netease that if free medical care is implemented, the interests of many people will be sacrificed. In today’s medical supply chain, those large equipment manufacturers and drug suppliers will bear the brunt. If free medical care is implemented, their prices will drop again and again, and they will even be sold at cost, which they do not want to see. A large number of officials in today’s medical system rely on the income of hospitals to fish in troubled waters and grab huge profits. Once the implementation of free medical care and the separation of income and expenditure in hospitals, the salaries of medical staff will be directly transferred from financial allocations to personal accounts, while the income of hospitals will be transferred to special financial accounts, and those officials will lose the opportunity to operate in the dark. This is what these people don’t want to see. Then there are some medical staff who exaggerate their illness and over-medicine in order to gain personal gain and satisfy their personal desires.

But Zhang Qicheng did not mention that senior CCP officials spend 80% of the country’s medical insurance costs, and how to solve the problem of the bottomless pit of huge medical insurance expenditures for senior CCP officials.

It is reported that there are about 230 countries and regions in the world, of which 193 provide free medical care. All countries in Europe and the United States have realized free medical care. Developed countries such as the United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland, and Denmark have free medical care for all, and all expenses are fully covered by the state. The United States, Canada and other countries implement a medical insurance system, but for the retired elderly and the poor, it is free medical care. The BRICS countries refer to Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, all of which implement free medical care except China. Both India and Pakistan have free healthcare. Many poorer African countries, such as Mauritius and Tanzania, provide free medical care. Even Cuba and North Korea provide free medical care and exempt everyone from all expenses.

Netizens from mainland China have posted on Weibo to support Zhang Qicheng and his proposal, but many netizens admitted that the proposal is unlikely to pass:

“If you put forward a suggestion that is beneficial to the people, someone will kill him. Who is afraid? Who wants to kill people, dare to kill people? What kind of bandits and bullies are they? ​”

“The 800 million peasants are the first to agree.”

“It is impossible to pass the proposal of free medical care for all, because the senior representatives of insurance companies in the National People’s Congress and the Political Consultative Conference will try to stop it.”

“Cancellation of public medical care and wards for high-ranking cadres ~ as well as high welfare benefits for retirement within the system.”

“Reality can only become ideals and slogans.”

