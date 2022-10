FLY – L’Ong Memorial now awarded with the Nobel Peace Prize it had received the coup de grace at the end of last year by the Moscow authorities. Accused of acting as a “foreign agent” and of “creating a false image of the USSR”, the organization founded in 1989 by Nobel Peace Prize winner Sakharov and other Soviet dissidents to document the horror of the Gulag was “liquidated” in December 2021. by the Supreme Court amid Western protests