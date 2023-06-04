Home » Memory of Father Giovanni Messina and his “Africa of Palermo”
World

Memory of Father Giovanni Messina and his “Africa of Palermo”

by admin
Memory of Father Giovanni Messina and his “Africa of Palermo”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Published the video interview that talks about Africa in Palermo and the commitment of Father Giovanni Messina, in memory of Sister Maria Virginia Gandolfo. Once again Lorenzo Mercurio, documentary maker, director and anthropologist, manages to describe and excite,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Memory of Father Giovanni Messina and his “Africa of Palermo” appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Cuba, the head of the bishops Echeverría speaks: "The government should listen to its people"

You may also like

Kiev, 4 out of 6 missiles shot down...

Blonde Redhead announce their first album in nine...

Typhoon “Mawar” has caused 2 deaths and 35...

Canada, 4 children dead and a man missing...

Customs on the holiday of Spirits | Info

Senegal, 15 dead in protests over the conviction...

From Palermo to the cast of Mare Fuori,...

Longjiang People Struggle｜Gu Yanchang: How can you be...

Inter won in Turin before the Champions League...

Nikolija Jovanović on daughters and private life |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy