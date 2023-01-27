Home World Memphis, for the FBI, the video of the African American killed by agents “is shocking”. Publication tonight
The city of Memphis and the entire country are preparing to release a police video showing five officers viciously beating a black man, who later died of a cerebral hemorrhage caused by the beatings.

Tire Nichols’ death prompted murder charges against officers Thursday and outrage over the latest case of police brutality in the country.

Nichols died three days after a fight with officers during a roadside check on Jan. 7. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said video of the arrest will be made public Friday night Eastern time. There is fear of violent protests not only in Memphis but across the country.

“What happened” in Memphis “is tragic. I’ve seen the video and it’s shocking.” This was stated by the head of the FBI, Chris Wray, underlining that everything is ready in case there are out-of-control protests.

“In the video you see a contempt for life”. This was stated by Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis in an interview with CNN. The video is similar if not worse than the 1991 Rodney King video, which sparked protests and violence in Los Angeles. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything more horrific and disgusting,” added Davis.

