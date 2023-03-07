Home World Men and Women, Alessia Cammarota and Aldo Palmeri expecting their third child: the exciting announcement
Men and Women, Alessia Cammarota and Aldo Palmeri expecting their third child: the exciting announcement

A few minutes ago, surprisingly Alessia Cammarota announced a happy event.

The former suitor of Men and Women is in fact pregnant!

We recall that Alessia is married to Aldo Palmeri, the tronista who chose her years ago and with whom she has already had two splendid children.

