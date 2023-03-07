A few minutes ago, surprisingly Alessia Cammarota announced a happy event.

The former suitor of Men and Women is in fact pregnant!

We recall that Alessia is married to Aldo Palmeri, the tronista who chose her years ago and with whom she has already had two splendid children.

Time, the couple had suffered a serious loss: a few months pregnant, Alessia had announced her third pregnancy. Yet, after a very few weeks, she had to announce miscarriage which he had suffered.

It is precisely for this reason that today Cammarota is happier than ever in sharing this news.

It is precisely for this reason that Alessia wanted to dedicate sweet words to the life that is growing inside her, also looking back at the past: “The Sun comes for everyone… And mine is brighter than ever”.