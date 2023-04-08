Twist of the dating show of Men and Women: Maria and Gianni face Armando. Here’s what happened in today’s recording, Saturday April 8, 2023.

Today, Saturday 8 April 2023, the new episodes of Men and women. Here they are advances disseminated by the blog of Isaiah and from the Instagram page of Lorenzo Pugnaloni.

Men and Women, Maria De Filippi and Gianni Sperti face Armando Incarnato

after thelast stormy episode in which Armando Incarnato was accused by Aurora Tropea and Gianni Sperti following the discovery of a manager who would take care of the figure of the knight from Campania on the dating show, an unprecedented event took place today. In fact, three chairs have been placed in the center of the studio: one occupied by Armando and the other two by the landlady, Maria De Filippi and the other by Gianni Sperti. A sort of face-to-face to definitively clarify the question concerning the knight.

Embodied he was shown to be very resentful of the allegations and said he wanted to leave the show. Aurora he continued to attack him reiterating that he was sure of what he said. The knight from Campania was also accused of having auditioned for Big Brother, which he denied and asked several times to From Philippi to make sure. The knight appeared very tried and set about cry. Maria she said she believed him and said she didn’t want to pursue the matter, however Armando he has told her that he will only stay on the air if she can be ascertained so that he can be believed.

As for the classic throne, Luca Daffre he deleted Alessia because he is convinced that it is not fair to the other suitors. Nicole and Andrew they were accused by experienced to agree and after the tronista clashed again with Roberta in Padua who felt offended because Nicole he gave her no good. Cristianafter deleting itself, it didn’t come back.

Albert and Tizianacouple of the throne over, has decided to leave the program together to be able to live outside the studio.

