Sara and Sonny from Men and Women got married! A real twist for the viewers of Maria De Filippi’s program given that in the last period the two had caused a lot of talk about their on-again, off-again relationship. They broke up several times and then got back together. After quarrels and misunderstandings, the couple managed to find a meeting point and even get married!

Il wedding of Sara Shaimi and Sonny Di Meo it was celebrated on Sunday 5 March in Rabat, Morocco. The former tronista of Men and Women is in fact of Moroccan origins and has decided to return to the country of his parents to say yes to his former suitor. The wedding was celebrated with a Moroccan rite.

A ritual which, as can be seen in the photos below, sees the bride change her clothes several times. The bright green one is wonderful, which highlights the beauty of Sara Shaimi of Men and Women and above all her tummy. It is evident that Shaimi is pregnant and for this she would have decided to hastily marry her Sonny.

At the moment, those directly involved have not released any statements in this regard: however, both have appeared radiant and more than ever happy for this moment in their lives. The arrival of the baby is almost certainly expected by the end of the summer.

Sonny DiMeo (whose real name is Salvatore) sported a traditional white suit and for love he chose to follow Moroccan traditions.

The Moroccan wedding of Sara and Sonny of Men and Women

Moroccan weddings are very spectacular and scenographic. Unceasing dances and parties, as well as the numerous changes of dress are just some of the elements that characterize this party, both religious and folkloristic. In the background there are decorations made with refined fabrics and bright colors, but also the famous and typical Moroccan lanterns. The bride and groom enter the scene with un’amariaa wooden structure supported by others present at the party.