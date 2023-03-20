The new episodes of were recorded today Men and womenthe hit dating show by Channel 5 conducted by Maria De Filippi.
Below are the previews released by Lorenzo Pugnaloni through his page Instagram:
Nicole Santinelli he took Carlo, one of the new suitors, on the outside, and then he made one with Andrew Foriglio.
Alessio Corvino he didn’t show up in the studio after yesterday’s taping Lavinia Mauro danced with Alessio Campoli e Raven he left the studio and went to the dressing room.
Always yesterday Lavinia she joined him and started crying saying she’s tired of her always chasing after him. He wasn’t there today.