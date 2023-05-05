Men and Women, Soraia Ceruti tells why she ended up with Luca Salatino

The relationship between has come to an end after less than a year Luca Salatino e Soraia Ceruti. The one between the former Vippone of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP and the former suitor chosen in the studios of Men and Womenand it felt like a love story that was meant to last. At least judging by the long tears of the former tronista in the House of the reality show Alfonso Signorini.

The strong nostalgia for his woman had also pushed Luca to abandon the game close to the Christmas holidays. And instead, after weeks of silence and many indiscretions regarding the alleged flirtations of the Ceruti with another man, it was the same former competitor of Gf Vip to confirm the break.

Both have asked for respect for the situation, however recently, through the official dating show’s magazine Maria De Filippi, Soraia Ceruti wanted to clarify some aspects regarding a farewell partly unexpected by many fans.

During the interview Soraia Ceruti he wanted to tell what were the real reasons that led to the breakup.

The former suitor said she decided to leave Luca after a series of attitudes and episodes that she didn’t like. Behaviors that made her suffer such as excessive jealousy. Soraia he absolutely did not speak of betrayals, but of shortcomings which he had ignored for some time.

The Ceruti spoke of a Luca absent after his experience at Big Brother VIP. He then admitted that the cameras have changed him, finding himself next to a person who was no longer the same as before.

Soraia Ceruti he then wanted to deny once and for all the rumors about his flirtation with an entrepreneur from Como, his hometown. The man is none other than a collaborator of one of her friends who runs a fashion laboratory and they met to talk about work. She is currently single and very disappointed with the past experience.