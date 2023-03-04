“We are ready to fight patriarchy otherwise we would not have supported Elly Schlein”. The supporters of the new Pd secretary expect big changes, both inside and outside the party.

“In general, politics in Italy is chauvinist”, is the premise of the deputy Maria Cecilia Guerra who, speaking with ilGiornale.it, hopes that the fight against patriarchy will go ahead because it is necessary “to question the very strong incrustations that lead to profound gender inequalities”. Clare Braga, loyal to Schlein, assures that the men within the Democratic Party, however, will not necessarily be relegated to secondary roles but “they will have to acknowledge that there is a female protagonism that has established itself starting from the secretary, thanks to the primaries and – adds the deputy piddina – they will have to lend a hand to make the distribution of power between genders more just”. The first to pay the price could be the governors of Campania and Puglia, Vincenzo De Luca and Michele Emiliano who, during the congressional campaign, supported Stefano Bonaccini. “I think that even in some parts of the country where our party has not rewarded capable and representative women, it is time to change the story”, prophesies Braga. But the fight against patriarchy it will not only concern the management of the party but also the daily life of women “because it is true that we have a female prime minister, but she seems not to be interested in improving the condition of women at all”.

Feminists therefore expect the new secretary to fight gender inequalities on the issues of work, equal pay and parental leave for children. The Cuneo MP, Clare Gribaudo, she explains: “Now the feminists expect a real battle in favor of women and female employment, not like Meloni who cut the Women’s Option”. Also Anna Rossomando, vice president of Palazzo Madama and dem senator attacks the premier for having “demolished” the Women’s Option and reiterates: “Feminist leaderships must also be feminists otherwise the policies necessary for true equality will not be produced and another vision of the world will not be recognized “. In this regard, the senator claims: “The Democratic Party for the first time has a female and decidedly feminist secretary”. Schlein’s statement, which is “the result of internal confrontation in recent years has led four women to the most high institutional and political levels in Parliament, the vice presidents of the Chamber and Senate, including – concludes Rossomando – yours truly and the two group leaders”.