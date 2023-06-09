Men Who Don’t Like Men ~ Cellulose

In this little point of space and time,

between Neptune and the sun,

between Ramses and Elton (John).

There are men like me,

men like you

and men like them.

.

Me, I like men,

small people and tall people,

the bearded, the hairless.

I like the thick ones as well as the thin ones.

I like their messy hair in the morning,

their forced smiles during the day,

and their dark desires at night.

.

Then there are men who don’t like men.

Those who find them ugly: what platitude!

Those who move away from it: he smells of sweat!

And those who get rid of it: we are at war!

.

These men send their children to war,

and the neighbor’s children at the front.

May my father never want this fate for you

May yours never wish this fate for me.

And that our fathers never love a flag, a building

or any other elusive creation of their minds

to the point of offering their children there as an offering.

.

How much can you dislike men

if we send kids to the stake.

Is it better to destroy them before

to let them become?

.

And then, at the end, there are the men

who don’t like men

who love men.

You won’t like men.

You won’t love men who love men.

In my name you will sacrifice the best of your men.

.

I’ve always said that the man in my life doesn’t exist.

This is incorrect.

The man of my life no longer exists.

He died somewhere in silence, alone,

a bullet, a cannon, a bomb.

He died with no one to watch

life give up his eyes, without me.

I am widowed before being married

and he a soldier before he was a man,

before being mine.

.

How much can one not love men,

if we send them to die before letting them enjoy.

.

And you, how much do you like men?

—