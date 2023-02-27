For the past few days, the web has been divided once again for a subject around women: menstrual leave. After adoption by Spain of this lawit is natural to wonder which countries will follow its example. And the question divides social networks, particularly in Cameroon, between those who welcome this measure and others who see it as a form of “counter-productive” discrimination.. What is it really?

Credit: Pexels

One in two women suffers from painful periods

Maybe we should start by asking ourselves what painful periods are. Dysmenorrhea is pain that occurs during menstruation.. They can occur before or during the latter and last for a few days. On distingue primary dysmenorrhea which are those present in young girls and the secondaries present in some adult women. According a studyif painful periods affect 48% of women, this rate rises to 60% among the youngest, aged 15 to 19 years. In the majority of cases, they are without cause alarming but may be a sign of a endometriosisinfection, etc.

Products for women’s hygiene during menstruation.

Credit: Pexels

The events are diverse : they go of the more or less intense uterine cramps, fever, fatigue (to name only the softest…) to much more complex situations. For my part, I had to experiment several times vomiting and in extreme cases paralysis of the lower limbs for several hours.

A good initiative?

In all honesty, I’m probably writing this post in a very partisan way. I have had dysmenorrhea for as long as I can remember. I know how difficult it can be to live your daily life during these times. Even the most basic things become a real obstacle course. So this law, I acclaim it, I respect it and support it 1000%.

As we are talking about menstruation, let me tell you about PMDD or how your body turns against you during your period.

Thread — Dr Josaphat MS (@josaphatgemini) February 22, 2023

But I can understand the reservations expressed by some regarding this new law, which could further curb the female employability curvein addition to all the factors we already know. The sacred holy patriarchy already well anchored, which tends to devalue women because of their uterus, rubs its hands on it. Coupled all this with global capitalism, companies might be even more reluctant to employ women.. An employee who will work fewer days? No thanks !

What impact?

The thesis put forward by a number of misogynists, because yes that’s what it’s all about, is that women will now be paid to do as little as “possible”. Productivity will go down in fact impacted and profitability too. Already, a little reminder, not all women suffer from dysmenorrhea. Moreover, not all women have the same symptoms, of the same magnitude, every month, at the same time (it’s absurd).

Credit: Pexels

Then, note for the great defenders of capitalism: an uncomfortable employee is anyway unproductive, any “good” manager knows it. Performance is most important when employees are fulfilled and feel good about what they do (you can Google!). I can’t count the number of times men, and women for that matter, have said to me, Menstruation is not a disease, it’s natural« . Childbirth is also natural, so do we abolish maternity leave?

The only risk involved is to show humanity. Is it so difficult in itself?