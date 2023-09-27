Home » Mensur Ajdarpašić does not know that Barcelona is a city in Spain Entertainment
World

by admin
The participants of the Cooperative did not show much knowledge of geography until now, and now Mensur Ajdarpašić has joined this team.

Source: YouTube/MONDO Montenegro

In addition to scandals, poor hygiene and numerous unacceptable situations, the participants of the Cooperative showed that they are not good when it comes to general education either.

Until now, Maja Marinković has set a record in ignorance, and in front of a wide audience, she waved nasty cities, actors and much more. Now Mensur Ajdarpašić has joined the “ignorant” team. He is part of the seventh season, which is called “Elite”, and while hanging out with the other participants, he had a violent outburst.

Mensur did not know that Barcelona is a city in Spain.

“I’m not going to Barcelona, ​​I’m going to Spain,” he said.

“Well, Barcelona is in Spain,” added Marko Đedović.

“He doesn’t know, I’ll see where I’m going. It’s important for me to go shopping, I’m not going to go crazy,” Mensur said.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:01 Mensur – I am the winner of this game Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

