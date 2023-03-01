Mensur Ajdarpašić boasted on his Instagram by posting a photo from the college.

The former participant of several seasons of the Cooperative decided to turn over a new leaf and dedicate himself as much as possible to his education. Mensur Ajdarpašić he is someone who is very active on social networks, and now he also boasted about novelties.

He shocked everyone with his latest announcement! Mensur announced that he had entered the university, which surprised many, and the Montenegrin athlete also triggered an avalanche of reactions. Many thought he was joking at first, but those who took him seriously sent him congratulations and wished him luck. Mensur published a photo in front of the Philosophical Faculty in Belgrade.

“Me and fellow students,” he wrote.

Let us remind you that Mensur Ajdarpašić was remembered in Zadruza for numerous romances, and he recently revealed that he had a summer adventure with Anđela Đuričić outside of the reality show.

