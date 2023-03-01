Home World Mensur Ajdarpašić entered the faculty | Fun
World

Mensur Ajdarpašić entered the faculty | Fun

by admin
Mensur Ajdarpašić entered the faculty | Fun

Mensur Ajdarpašić boasted on his Instagram by posting a photo from the college.

Source: ATA Images / Antonio Ahel

The former participant of several seasons of the Cooperative decided to turn over a new leaf and dedicate himself as much as possible to his education. Mensur Ajdarpašić he is someone who is very active on social networks, and now he also boasted about novelties.

He shocked everyone with his latest announcement! Mensur announced that he had entered the university, which surprised many, and the Montenegrin athlete also triggered an avalanche of reactions. Many thought he was joking at first, but those who took him seriously sent him congratulations and wished him luck. Mensur published a photo in front of the Philosophical Faculty in Belgrade.

“Me and fellow students,” he wrote.

Izvor: Instagram/mennsssur/printscreen

Let us remind you that Mensur Ajdarpašić was remembered in Zadruza for numerous romances, and he recently revealed that he had a summer adventure with Anđela Đuričić outside of the reality show.

Watch it with Mina Vrbaški:

But also Milicom Veselinović:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Interview with Pope: Social responsibility of the Church...

Bola Tinubu was declared the winner of the...

Cambuí gets the first unit of the Handcrafted...

Israel, first Knesset ok to death penalty for...

Mao Weiming meets with Dominican guests-News-Hunan Online

Here is the new organization of TIM Enterprise

is left in the cold (and the customer...

winter makes itself felt, many whitewashed places

DT SPARE PARTS / ABS: the new sensors...

Evacuation order issued after propane train derails in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy