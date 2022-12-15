Listen to the audio version of the article

The security services of five European states are investigating the attempted bribery of EU parliamentarians by non-EU countries. There would be an alleged wide-ranging tangential “system” with the aim of affecting the various dossiers, including economic ones, being investigated by the Eurochamber. The “Qatargate” judicial proceeding would be a section of this maxi intelligence check, sent last summer to the Brussels prosecutor’s office for the due probative and procedural checks.

Meanwhile, the latest revelations from the Belgian newspaper Le Soir and the Italian newspaper La Repubblica say that Francesco Giorgi confessed to Belgian investigators that he was part of an organization used by Morocco and Qatar to interfere and influence European affairs. His role was to handle the cash.

The “bribes” scandal is affecting the European institution in Strasbourg, especially after the new revelations broaden the spectrum of checks, not limited to a few “rotten apples”, but presumably extended to an alleged “network” of MEPs on the payroll of other foreign bodies, as anticipated yesterday by Il Sole 24 Ore. Checks also concern NGOs that gravitate around the European institutions.

European intelligence

The Belgian newspapers Le Soir and Kanck interviewed the Belgian Minister of Justice, Vincent Van Quickenborne, who confirmed the existence of an extensive intelligence investigation, explaining that “the state security service has been working for more than a year, together with foreign intelligence services, to identify suspected corruption of members of the European Parliament by various states”. There are five internal security agencies at stake, including – according to rumors – also Italy. As part of this investigation, opened to stem “a threat to the security of the Belgian state”, the “operations” implemented by Pier Antonio Panzeri, a former Pd deputy, a lobbyist tried and tested in the palaces of European power for some years, were identified and at the top of the NGO Fight Impunity, but also alleged activities of Morocco that are all to be clarified.

Qatargate, von der Leyen: allegations of corruption are very serious

The annotation “Qatargate”

According to the reconstruction, the Sureté de l’Etat, the Belgian secret service, would have put Panzeri, the great orchestrator of the Qatar affair, under control and interception. A home inspection when he was absent led to the identification of 700 thousand euros. For this reason, when the federal police seized the 600,000 euros from the lobbyist’s house last Friday, they were not surprised. The information, in fact, had been declassified in July and sent to the Brussels judicial authority for investigations.