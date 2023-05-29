Home » MERBAG The new Mercedes-Benz dealership in Monza arrives – Companies
World

MERBAG The new Mercedes-Benz dealership in Monza arrives – Companies

by admin
MERBAG The new Mercedes-Benz dealership in Monza arrives – Companies

Merbag announces that the new Mercedes-Benz dealership in Monza will be inaugurated on 1 June 2023. On the other hand, there is a bond between Merbag and Mercedes-Benz that has lasted for 110 years, where at the heart of this union we find shared values ​​such as quality, competence and honesty.

“With 27 locations in Switzerland, five in Italy, five in Luxembourg, seven in the Vienna area and 7 new locations in Germany, around 3000 employees with passion and excellent technical skills ensure the satisfaction of customers who rely on cars and vehicles commercial brands Mercedes-Benz, smart and FUSO”.

“Today, with the opening of our new headquarters in Monza, we are writing a new page in our history, continuing to give our customers the best for them and their Mercedes-Benz. Our new showroom in via Philips 15, in Monza , opens the doors of Merbag also in Brianza, in a strategic area from the point of view of viability, easily reachable from Meda and Seregno and only 3 minutes from the motorway exit”.

The new headquarters in Monza is completely dedicated to the wide range of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-EQ and AMG cars.

See also  Infectious disease expert: What you should know about the new monkeypox outbreak - IT and Health - cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Udinese – Official timetable for the last day:...

Arrives in the comic book “Vino di Zucca”.

Sandra Afrika sings in a thong | Fun

Calls for stronger air defenses, Ukraine says to...

PIME: new promises, new destinations

Uganda’s harsh law against LGBTQ+ people

Udinese transfer market – Pereyra stays or not?...

West Bank, Palestinian killed in clashes with the...

Xi Jinping congratulates Erdogan on his re-election as...

JAKUP BERIŠ ON ENERGY EFFICIENCY: Here’s how buildings...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy