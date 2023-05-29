MERBAG The new Mercedes-Benz dealership in Monza arrives – Companies

Merbag announces that the new Mercedes-Benz dealership in Monza will be inaugurated on 1 June 2023. On the other hand, there is a bond between Merbag and Mercedes-Benz that has lasted for 110 years, where at the heart of this union we find shared values such as quality, competence and honesty.
“With 27 locations in Switzerland, five in Italy, five in Luxembourg, seven in the Vienna area and 7 new locations in Germany, around 3000 employees with passion and excellent technical skills ensure the satisfaction of customers who rely on cars and vehicles commercial brands Mercedes-Benz, smart and FUSO”.
“Today, with the opening of our new headquarters in Monza, we are writing a new page in our history, continuing to give our customers the best for them and their Mercedes-Benz. Our new showroom in via Philips 15, in Monza , opens the doors of Merbag also in Brianza, in a strategic area from the point of view of viability, easily reachable from Meda and Seregno and only 3 minutes from the motorway exit”.
The new headquarters in Monza is completely dedicated to the wide range of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-EQ and AMG cars.