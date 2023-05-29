MERBAG The new Mercedes-Benz dealership in Monza arrives – Companies

Merbag announces that the new Mercedes-Benz dealership in Monza will be inaugurated on 1 June 2023. On the other hand, there is a bond between Merbag and Mercedes-Benz that has lasted for 110 years, where at the heart of this union we find shared values ​​such as quality, competence and honesty.

“With 27 locations in Switzerland, five in Italy, five in Luxembourg, seven in the Vienna area and 7 new locations in Germany, around 3000 employees with passion and excellent technical skills ensure the satisfaction of customers who rely on cars and vehicles commercial brands Mercedes-Benz, smart and FUSO”.

“Today, with the opening of our new headquarters in Monza, we are writing a new page in our history, continuing to give our customers the best for them and their Mercedes-Benz. Our new showroom in via Philips 15, in Monza , opens the doors of Merbag also in Brianza, in a strategic area from the point of view of viability, easily reachable from Meda and Seregno and only 3 minutes from the motorway exit”.

The new headquarters in Monza is completely dedicated to the wide range of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-EQ and AMG cars.