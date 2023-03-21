Home World MERCEDES-BENZ / A 100 percent electric Citaro in the fleet of Regionalbus Leipzig – Mobility
Regionalbus Leipzig has acquired 100 buses of the Mercedes-Benz “Star”. The milestone of the 100th vehicle, a Citaro articulated bus equipped for intercity transport (GÜ), was collected by Andreas Kultscher- Managing Director of Regionalbus Leipzig, and Uwe Mauerhoff- Sales of Large Fleets and Authorities. Delivery took place yesterday, Thursday 16 March 2023, during a ceremony held inside the bus production plant in Mannheim.

This Leipzig municipal bus company thus demonstrated its continued dependence on “Starred” products and services for the expansion and quality improvement of its fleet. All Mercedes-Benz vehicles of Regionalbus Leipzig are fully air-conditioned and equipped with free WiFi. With this Citaro, the latest addition to the fleet already available, this public transport service provider is, for the first time, trying to test an all-electric bus in real traffic, regardless of whether it is urban or intercity.

