MERCEDES-BENZ At the Dusseldorf Camper Show with the new V-Class Marco Polo – Companies

Mercedes-Benz will be present at the next edition of the Dusseldorf Motor Show (August 25-September 3) with its own stand and an important preview: the new V-Class Marco Polo.

With a new look and even more comfort and functionality, especially thanks to the addition of intelligent digital connectivity, the new Marco Polo V-Class is even more tailored to a luxury vehicle living experience and thus follows the strategic realignment of Mercedes-Benz Vans, which aims to offer customers the most desirable vehicles and services.

Outside it is even more stylish, with new details on the front and rear. Inside we find a redesigned cockpit with two 12.3-inch widescreen displays that dominate the scene. Interior lighting, comfort and technology are the masters, raising the bar more and more.

The new Marco Polo V-Class becomes a real smart home on wheels thanks to the innovative interface module Mercedes-Benz Advanced Control (MBAC). Numerous camping functions can be operated centrally and intuitively via the cockpit screen or smartphone app.

New: the deactivation of various functions that are not relevant during the camping or nature stay. Furthermore, if the motorhome is parked on slightly uneven ground, it can now be leveled comfortably via the AIRMATIC air suspension, again at the push of a button.

The Marco Polo module transforms small vans with the star, including the T-Class, into micro-campers in no time, thus rounding off the Marco Polo family downwards. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, an icon among vehicles, also in the camper sector, is not missing from the event. Just as the central step towards the electric future will be the new modular and scalable “electric only” architecture VAN.EA, which will be introduced from 2026.