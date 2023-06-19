MERCEDES-BENZ eCitaro exceeds 1,000 units produced at the Mannheim factory – Companies

Mercedes-Benz celebrates the more than 1,000 units of the eCitaro electric low-floor bus produced from the production line in Mannheim. In the almost five years since the start of series production at the end of 2018, the eCitaro has become a real success story.

This is confirmed not only by the numerous large orders from cities such as Hamburg, Dresden, Bremen, Wiesbaden and Mannheim, but also by transport companies from France, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Austria, Switzerland and many other European countries who rely on to the Stella electric bus.

The Mercedes-Benz eCitaro combines the proven platform of the best-selling Mercedes-Benz city bus of all time with new technological solutions and a completely new design. In 2018, it was initially launched as a bus with a battery capacity of up to 243 kWh.

From the outset, the innovative new thermal management system reduced the energy required for heating, ventilation and air conditioning by around 40% compared to the Citaro with internal combustion engine, thus laying the foundation for giving practical autonomy to the eCitaro.

With the second generation of batteries, the range has been extended without increasing the weight, paving the way for the success of the eCitaro G articulated bus, which was launched on the market in mid-2020.

Another milestone at the end of 2022 was the introduction of the third generation of high-performance lithium-ion batteries with the main components nickel, manganese and cobalt oxide (NMC). These batteries increase the cell capacity by 50% for the same weight, thus enabling a driving range of up to 280 kilometres.

For even longer journeys, the eCitaro fuel cell is ideal for extending the range. In the currently available articulated bus variant, the fuel cell eCitaro is able to travel around 350 kilometers while offering space for up to 128 passengers.

The basis of the eCitaro fuel cell is a battery-electric drive system with NMC 3 high-performance batteries, while the fuel cell with an output of 60 kW acts as a hydrogen electricity generator to extend the driving range .

Finally, in the comparison test on electric buses conducted this year by the Omnibusspiegel magazine, an expert jury made up of around 20 journalists and as many representatives of transport companies voted the eCitaro as the 2023 Electric Bus Champion.

