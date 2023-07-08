MERCEDES-BENZ The eCitaro is the Electric Bus Champion 2023 for the German magazine Omnibusspiegel – Companies

The Mercedes-Benz eCitaro is the Electric Bus Champion 2023. In the electric bus comparison test organized this year by the German trade magazine Omnibusspiegel, the low-floor bus with the star, in its current version equipped with high-performance NMC 3 batteries efficiency, prevailed over five competitors.

For four days, around 20 trade journalists and as many representatives of transport companies had the opportunity to thoroughly test current electric buses in the 12-metre segment at the end of April, on the occasion of the fifth edition of the renowned electric bus comparison test carried out in Bonn.

In addition to the test drives on a demanding course in the Bonn urban area, the test drivers fulfilled their task by traveling as passengers. The experienced service technicians also carefully examined each bus during the workshop inspection, assessing its ease of maintenance and repair.

After driving long distances, the test drivers awarded their points for passenger comfort, ease of operation for drivers, finish and maintainability of each bus. The Mercedes-Benz eCitaro achieved the highest score. It was the first time that, in the comparison test of electric buses, the Electro Bus Champion was elected on the basis of the evaluation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

