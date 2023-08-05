MERCEDES-BENZ The new Star Mid-size vans are even more luxurious, comfortable and technological – Companies

Mercedes-Benz raises the bar even further with regard to its vans with the launch of the new models EQV, V-Class and V-Class Marco Polo, as well as the eVito and Vito, featuring a new exterior and interior design as well as more comfort, safety and functionality , especially thanks to an intelligent digital network Plus.

The further developed design gives the EQV, V-Class and Marco Polo V-Class, as well as the eVito and Vito, a more distinctive and unique character in their segments. The interior of the new Mercedes-Benz midsize vehicles is mainly characterized by a redesigned instrument cluster with touchscreen, stylish new air vents and a new generation of steering wheels with capacitive voice recognition.

The new Mercedes-Benz midsize vehicle portfolio is equipped as standard with the current generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system, which is a first for the Vito and eVito.

The attractiveness is rounded off by safety and assistance systems with additional and partially further developed functions. For example, Active Brake Assist now includes the intersection function and can also warn of vertically crossing or oncoming vehicles and dangerous overtaking maneuvers and intervene to brake in an emergency and provide support when turning.

The standard equipment is extensive. V-Class, EQV and Marco Polo V-Class: ATTENTION ASSIST, Headlamp Assist with rain sensor, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function, Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Intelligent Speed ​​Assist and Park Package. Vito and eVito: ATTENTION ASSIST, Headlight Assist with rain sensor, cruise control, Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function, Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Intelligent Speed ​​Assist and reversing camera.

Finally, Mercedes-Benz Vans has extensively updated the standard equipment and adapted the logic of the equipment packages even more precisely to specific customer requirements. Functional equipment that is often bought together is now increasingly bundled into packages. This significantly reduces the time-consuming selection of many individual options.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

