Mercedes-Benz intends to create its own branded navigation using the new geo-spatial data and navigation features of the Google Maps Platform.

The partnership allows Mercedes-Benz to create a driving experience that combines the reliable and trusted information of Google Maps with its luxury brand. The companies agreed to explore further collaborations using Google Cloud’s leading solutions for artificial intelligence (AI), data and open infrastructure. Starting today, Mercedes-Benz will allow customers to access new initial features, such as location details, provided by Google.