Home World MERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS / 100 eActros in DB Schenker’s long-distance fleet – Companies
World

MERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS / 100 eActros in DB Schenker’s long-distance fleet – Companies

by admin
MERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS / 100 eActros in DB Schenker’s long-distance fleet – Companies

DB Schenker plans to acquire 100 trucks of the Mercedes-Benz star, namely eActros LongHaul, for long-distance haulage operations in Europe shortly. In fact, DB Schenker and the big German company have signed a joint letter of intent, precisely for this purpose.

The use of the battery-electric eActros LongHaul is intended to contribute to the achievement of CO2 neutrality; a goal that is part of the great program that DB Schenker has set itself for 2040. The electric truck from the Star has a range of around 500 km on a single charge and should reach production maturity in 2024.


See also  How to enhance the image of Guinea beyond a simple logo? ~ Facely & You

You may also like

Pictures from the wedding of Darko Lazić and...

The Bloodiest Battle of the Russo-Ukrainian War –...

A Russian man fell from the 19th floor...

OMNIPLUS / BestAge Repair: ‘tackling maintenance with serenity...

Jerusalem, Israeli police attack and drive away a...

Eight days after North Korea released a large...

Who are the Russian “military bloggers”.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox is shown...

Israel, record number of detainees without trial: 971...

Travis Birds, Arco, Karmento and more at Alhambra...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy