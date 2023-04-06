DB Schenker plans to acquire 100 trucks of the Mercedes-Benz star, namely eActros LongHaul, for long-distance haulage operations in Europe shortly. In fact, DB Schenker and the big German company have signed a joint letter of intent, precisely for this purpose.

The use of the battery-electric eActros LongHaul is intended to contribute to the achievement of CO2 neutrality; a goal that is part of the great program that DB Schenker has set itself for 2040. The electric truck from the Star has a range of around 500 km on a single charge and should reach production maturity in 2024.