MERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS / DHL Freight successfully put an eActros 300 to the test – Companies

DHL Freight, one of Europe’s leading road transport providers, put a tractor from the Mercedes-Benz “Star” through its paces. This is an eActros 300 truck for several days. The battery-electric truck transported around 12 tonnes of material from the DHL Freight Terminal in Hagen near Dortmund to the Mercedes-Benz plant in Kassel. The total distance traveled was 175 kilometers, and the vehicle never stopped for recharging.

In one whole day, between the outward and return journeys, 300 kilometers were covered. The batteries, just as a precaution, were recharged at a truck charging station located inside the Mercedes headquarters in Kassel. This transport operation was a real test to test the efficiency of transport with zero CO2 emissions.