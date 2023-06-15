MERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS The new eActros 600, electric for long distances, makes its debut in October – Companies

Mercedes-Benz Trucks announces a new battery-operated vehicle for long-distance transport. The new version of the eActros LongHaul will be officially presented on 10 October 2023, with a new design and the new name of eActros 600. Name that derives from the battery capacity in kilowatt hours, as in the eActros 300/400 for distribution transport .

The high battery capacity and a new, particularly efficient electric drive axle developed in-house enable a range of around 500 kilometers without intermediate charging. Thanks to its low energy consumption, the e-truck, marketed as the “New eActros 600”, is set to be the most economical long-haul truck from Mercedes-Benz Trucks for customers compared to the conventional diesel Actros. The manufacturer expects the e-truck to significantly accelerate the profound transformation of road freight transport towards carbon-neutral driving.

Since the first appearance of the electric truck as a “concept prototype” at the IAA Transportation 2022, further test vehicles have been built at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Wörth, with core components sourced from the Mercedes-Benz plants in Mannheim, Kassel and Gaggenau. The prototypes of the vehicle were put through their paces during winter testing in Finland earlier this year.

A fleet of around fifty prototype vehicles is currently under construction and will undergo practical tests with the first customers in the next phase. At the same time, the four plants are preparing intensively for the series production of the eActros 600 or important components. Series production of the e-truck is planned for 2024.