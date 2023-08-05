Home » MERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS Tour of three eActros concluded: more than 5,000 km around Europe – Companies
World

MERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS Tour of three eActros concluded: more than 5,000 km around Europe – Companies

by admin
MERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS Tour of three eActros concluded: more than 5,000 km around Europe – Companies

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has recently successfully completed its tour through Europe. The three electric trucks have traveled more than 5,000 kilometers through Germany, Austria, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium, and have now returned to Wörth am Rhein.

Mercedes-Benz Trucks Sales organized a total of 14 customer events with over 1,000 guests and 1,250 test drives. During the entire tour, the batteries of the eActros were mostly recharged at public charging stations.

Stina Fagerman, Head of Marketing, Sales and Services at Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “The eActros roadshow was a success across the board. The direct relationship with customers in their area has been extremely valuable for us.

Our customers were able to test our electric trucks extensively and easily in their respective markets and received comprehensive advice from our experts. At the same time, our eActros tackled the entire tour with mastery and superior aplomb, despite the challenging topography of the course”.

Here is a video summarizing the highlights of the eActros roadshow:

See also  The Sakharov Prize of the European Parliament in Navalnyj

You may also like

A YouTuber has caused something of a riot...

Police Car Collides with Motorist in Guanabacoa, Havana:...

Rahul Gandhi will not go to jail

Pope Francis Emphasizes Fraternity and Dialogue in Lisbon...

The Rabona Mobile transfer market, the 2023 edition

Fabi, Lazio black shirt mortgages, the cheapest in...

so whoever booked later paid less – breaking...

Interview with Guadalupe Plata (2023)

Reserves defeated the USA national team in the...

Jamaica, Bahamas, and Antigua Join Kenya in Sending...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy