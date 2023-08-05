MERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS Tour of three eActros concluded: more than 5,000 km around Europe – Companies

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has recently successfully completed its tour through Europe. The three electric trucks have traveled more than 5,000 kilometers through Germany, Austria, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium, and have now returned to Wörth am Rhein.

Mercedes-Benz Trucks Sales organized a total of 14 customer events with over 1,000 guests and 1,250 test drives. During the entire tour, the batteries of the eActros were mostly recharged at public charging stations.

Stina Fagerman, Head of Marketing, Sales and Services at Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “The eActros roadshow was a success across the board. The direct relationship with customers in their area has been extremely valuable for us.

Our customers were able to test our electric trucks extensively and easily in their respective markets and received comprehensive advice from our experts. At the same time, our eActros tackled the entire tour with mastery and superior aplomb, despite the challenging topography of the course”.

Here is a video summarizing the highlights of the eActros roadshow:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

