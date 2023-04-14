Home World MERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS / Wörth: the production site recounts its 60 years of activity – Companies
MERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS / Wörth: the production site recounts its 60 years of activity – Companies

MERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS / Wörth: the production site recounts its 60 years of activity – Companies

With an area of ​​almost three million square meters, the Wörth plant is the largest in the world in the production network, signed by Mercedes-Benz Trucks. With around 10,000 employees, it is also the second largest employer in the German federal state, Rhineland-Palatinate.

60 years ago, the truck plant was also very busy because it was in the midst of its construction. Just one and a half years after the start of construction, exactly on October 1, 1963, the bodywork of the first cab-truck rolled off the assembly line. From 1965 onwards, the workforce of this famous site began producing generations and generations of trucks. A production that still continues today.

Actros, Arocs and Atego. To these names, we add the special “Starred” trucks of the caliber of Econic, Unimog and Zetros. Series production of the battery-electric eActros started in 2021, followed by the second electric truck of the eEconic series last year. There are around 470 industrial vehicles that in a single day, depending on specific customer requests, can leave the German company’s factory.


