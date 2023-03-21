Home World MERCEDES-BENZ / Uncompromising electric mobility with eVans – Mobility
MERCEDES-BENZ / Uncompromising electric mobility with eVans – Mobility

MERCEDES-BENZ / Uncompromising electric mobility with eVans – Mobility

Pure electric mobility means no local emissions, extremely quiet driving and exceptional response times. A completely new driving sensation and future-oriented mobility. On this, the great “Starred” brand, Mercedes-Benz, has done a great pioneering work over 130 years.

The large fleet of eVans, produced by the German Stella, are the pleasant “today’s fruit” of this intensive pioneering work. They are particularly functional, safe and reliable: characteristics well appreciated by the loyal Mercedes customer.

For this reason, the manufacturer offers and guarantees a complete service where it is possible to touch all the charm of electric mobility, the advantages of autonomy and recharging, costs, concessions, and the assistance service included in the eVan ecosystem.

