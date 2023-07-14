Home » MERCEDES-BENZ VANS Approximately 120 units sold in Q2 2023. Germany first market – Companies
World

MERCEDES-BENZ VANS Approximately 120 units sold in Q2 2023. Germany first market – Companies

by admin
MERCEDES-BENZ VANS Approximately 120 units sold in Q2 2023. Germany first market – Companies

Mercedes-Benz Vans continues to grind important numbers, gradually gaining more and more consensus on the market. The commercial vehicle segment with premium positioning made a particularly strong contribution from April to June, with an increase of 23% to 101,600 units.

Private use vehicles had a sales figure of 18,000 units, an increase of 4%. The share of electric vans increased by 18% to 5,100 vehicles. This figure once again underlines the division’s affirmation as a leader in electric mobility.

Mercedes-Benz Vans is also strengthening its position in relevant markets and sectors. In the second quarter, sales of Mercedes-Benz Vans increased in all strategic markets: the main sales drivers remain the regions of Europe, with sales up 24% to 74,000 private and commercial vans, and Asia, with sales in 22% increase to 12,100 private and commercial vans in total.

The United States achieved its best second-quarter sales ever (+5% to 20,300 units). Germany, the division’s largest market, reported sales growth of 25% to 30,600 units.

See also  Does anyone know who I am? - breaking latest news

You may also like

Sweden, after the Koran it will now be...

Here is the first photo of Prigozhin after...

Rome, official Kristensen: ‘Proud to join this club’

Norwegian Citizen Expelled from Colombia After Assaulting Airport...

Low Festival shares the schedules of this edition

New funky stage at the Fresh Wave festival...

Diet of Novak Djokovic | Magazine

the report of the afternoon session

Stalker runs over a carabiniere, his colleague shoots...

WHY IS THE KEY IN BIH? Is there...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy