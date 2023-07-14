MERCEDES-BENZ VANS Approximately 120 units sold in Q2 2023. Germany first market – Companies

Mercedes-Benz Vans continues to grind important numbers, gradually gaining more and more consensus on the market. The commercial vehicle segment with premium positioning made a particularly strong contribution from April to June, with an increase of 23% to 101,600 units.

Private use vehicles had a sales figure of 18,000 units, an increase of 4%. The share of electric vans increased by 18% to 5,100 vehicles. This figure once again underlines the division’s affirmation as a leader in electric mobility.

Mercedes-Benz Vans is also strengthening its position in relevant markets and sectors. In the second quarter, sales of Mercedes-Benz Vans increased in all strategic markets: the main sales drivers remain the regions of Europe, with sales up 24% to 74,000 private and commercial vans, and Asia, with sales in 22% increase to 12,100 private and commercial vans in total.

The United States achieved its best second-quarter sales ever (+5% to 20,300 units). Germany, the division’s largest market, reported sales growth of 25% to 30,600 units.

