MERCEDES-BENZ / VHH trusts and offers the performance of the eCitaro and eCitaro G – Mobility

MERCEDES-BENZ / VHH trusts and offers the performance of the eCitaro and eCitaro G – Mobility

The German public transport company, Verkehrsbetriebe-Hamburg-Holstein (VHH), has ordered 95 Mercedes-Benz buses, both eCitaro and eCitaro G models. The first of the buses, which are fully electric and locally emission-free, is expected to be delivered by end of this year, while the other vehicles will be delivered in the first half of 2024. In addition, VHH has secured an option to acquire and dispose of a fleet of approximately 155 additional vehicles by 2028.

The transport operator’s fleet consists of 37 eCitaros and eCitaro Gs. The first vehicles were put into operation in 2020, shortly after the start of the series introduction of the model. Together with the buses now in order, the number rises and there are 132 buses, fully electric with low floor and all equipped with the famous German “Star”.

