Tre mild hybrid e tre plug-in hybrid al lancio. Electrification plays a crucial role in the offer of the E-Class. For this reason, plug-in hybrids and mild hybrids cover the entire range in combination with the four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines and the 9G-Tronic automatic transmission. The European range includes a choice between the 48V E 200 mild hybrid (204 HP 2.0 turbo petrol) and the E 220 d (197 HP 2.0 diesel) in two and four-wheel drive 4Matic versions, with the 23 HP electric boost. Then there are the plug-in hybrid petrol E 300 e (313 bhp 2.0 turbo) in two and four-wheel drive versions and the E 400 and 4Matic (381 bhp 2.0 turbo), all equipped with 129 bhp and 440 electric Nm. I consume declared mild hybrids vary from 6.4-7.3 l/100 km with 144-166 g/km of CO2 of the E 200 to 4.8-5.7 l/100 km and 125-144 g/km of CO2 of the E 220 d. The plug-in hybrids, on the other hand, declare values ​​between 0.5 and 0.9 l/100 km with 12-20 g/km of CO2 and allow you to travel from 99 to 118 km in electric mode thanks to the 25. 4 kWh. Traveling on battery power, the maximum speed is limited to 140 km/h, while the batteries can be recharged with the 11 kW on-board system or with the rapid 55 kW system (about 30 minutes). The E 400 and 4Matic is the most brilliant variant, awaiting the AMGs: it reaches 100 km/h from standstill in 5.3 seconds and reaches a self-limited 250 km/h.