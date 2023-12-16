MERCITALIA CEO De Filippis at the last stage of the “Logistics at the service of the country” roadshow – Companies

Relate the logistics needs of companies and the infrastructural performance of Central Italy with the FS Group 2023-2032 industrial plan, but also provide an evolution of the system that aims at intermodality and the modal shift towards rail freight transport. These are the topics addressed yesterday in Rome, during the last stage of the “Logistics at the service of the country” roadshow, organized and promoted by Mercitalia Logistics, leader of the Logistics Hub of the FS Group and Uniontrasporti.

Strategies and new businesses with the aim of starting a constructive debate to analyze and contextualize infrastructural interventions: during the event the “Programmatic Manifesto for a new era of Logistics” was presented. Ten programmatic points, signed by representatives of institutions, associations and companies, in which the needs of the logistics and goods mobility system are shared, to guarantee a more efficient, sustainable and integrated future of the logistics and goods mobility system goods.

«Today we launch the Logistics Manifesto: 10 programmatic points to outline the line to follow for the future of the sector. Investments, digitalisation, multimodality and training are the cornerstones for optimizing ongoing processes and launching new ideas such as the creation of a Logistics School. We are signing it today, together with representatives of institutions and businesses, on the occasion of the last stage of the roadshow”.

Said Sabrina De Filippis, CEO of Mercitalia Logostics. “During the 3 events, over 40 representatives of institutions and businesses met at 5 tables, with the participation of over 300 people. These opportunities allow us to dialogue with our stakeholders to transform their needs into new traffic, ensuring that our over 100 thousand trains per year can increase and connect the territories in a widespread manner to the benefit of the country’s economy. We are working to become the European logistics player, so that Italy is the true driving force of the economy towards Europe and all the countries south of the Mediterranean.”

The CEO of Mercitalia Logistics, Sabrina De Filippis, presented the pillars of the ambitious Industrial Plan of the Logistics Hub, highlighting its crucial role for the relaunch of freight traffic in Italy, which aims to guarantee a more efficient, sustainable and integrated future of the system logistics and goods mobility. After the institutional greetings from Antonio Paoletti, Deputy Vice President of Unioncamere, Ivo Blandina, President of Uniontrasporti and Fabrizio Dell’Orefice, Head of Institutional Affairs for Italy, FS Italiane Group, Antonello Fontanili, Director of Uniontrasporti, spoke and presented the report on logistical needs, the infrastructural performance and the intervention priorities of Central Italy and Marco Fossataro, Head of Administration, Finance & Control of the FS Italiane Group, who presented the FS group’s strategies for the mobility of the future.

Yesterday’s event was a moment of discussion to “systematize” all the stages of a virtuous path that began in Milan and continued in Bari, highlighting the logistical needs of companies, the infrastructural performance of our country and providing a vision of the evolution of the logistics system. An opportunity to remember the numbers of the sector in the regions of central Italy, which sees over one million active companies and a commercial exchange of around 54 million tonnes of goods in 2022, growing strongly from 2021 (+15%), for a total value of over 220 billion euros. Goods that travel mostly towards Germany, France and Switzerland, crossing the Alpine passes, which currently present objective difficulties in the circulation of trains given the numerous interruptions due to works and unpredictable interruptions.

With approximately 3 billion in investments, the Logistics Hub aims to become a 360° player, through the management of terminals and platforms to guarantee complete intermodality with road and ships, generating value for the industry and for the territories, from first to last mile.

Effective and sustainable logistics is essential to fuel the value chain and improve the competitiveness of the entire economic system. A sector that must face complex challenges and achieve ambitious objectives at both national and European level, including reducing CO2 emissions from transport by 90% by 2050.

