Mercosur Partners Clash Over Venezuela Crisis and Disqualification of María Corina Machado

Title: Disqualification of María Corina Machado Creates Divide Among Mercosur Partners

Subtitle: Brazil and Argentina Call for Dialogue, Paraguay and Uruguay Demand Maduro’s Conviction

The LXII Summit of Mercosur Heads of State, held in Puerto Iguazú, Argentina, highlighted the stark differences among member countries regarding the situation in Venezuela and the recent disqualification of opposition leader María Corina Machado. The summit took place as Brazil assumed the pro tempore presidency of the South American group.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Argentine President Alberto Fernández advocated for dialogue as the primary means to address the crisis in Venezuela. They emphasized the need for negotiations between Nicolás Maduro’s government and the opposition. Fernández suggested that a dialogue table be established to resolve the impasse, while Lula expressed a willingness to engage in talks to understand the details of Machado’s disqualification.

On the other hand, Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez and Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou demanded Maduro’s conviction. Both leaders strongly criticized the latest actions taken by the Venezuelan government. Abdo Benítez denounced the political restrictions in Venezuela, specifically referring to Machado’s disqualification and the extinguishment of hope for a potential way out through elections. Lacalle Pou called on Mercosur to raise its voice against the decision, emphasizing the need for objectivity.

The diverging positions among the member countries underscored the ongoing challenge of finding a common approach to Venezuela within Mercosur. The differing responses also reflect the suspension of Venezuela from Mercosur in 2017 due to a perceived rupture of the democratic order.

Prior to the summit, there were expectations that Brazil and Argentina would signal support for Venezuela’s eventual return to Mercosur. Lula’s government has expressed a desire for Venezuela’s return and has indicated a willingness to discuss this matter with the other member countries. However, no direct mention of the Venezuelan case was made during the summit.

Lula, after assuming the rotating presidency, emphasized the importance of expanding Mercosur by bringing other South American countries into the bloc. He highlighted the need for a stronger negotiating position against global powers such as the European Union and China. Lula’s comments laid the groundwork for potential future discussions on Venezuela’s status within Mercosur.

As Mercosur members continue to grapple with their diverging positions on Venezuela, the issue remains a contentious topic that will likely continue to shape regional dynamics.

