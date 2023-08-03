Meret’s saves were decisive

2023-08-02 20:31:44 Politano is wrong, for Meret!

Fourth round from the penalty spot: it’s up to Politano to close the match but Matteo has his penalty saved by Juan Carlos. Luckily for him there is Alex Meret in goal: great save on Couto and victory for Napoli

2023-08-02 20:30:05 Goal by Zielinski!

Third round from the penalty spot: goals from Zielinski and goals from Almena.

2023-08-02 20:28:49 Anguissa’s goal!

Second round from the penalty spot: goal by Anguissa and mistake by Callens who shoots very high!

2023-08-02 20:27:12 Off to penalties: Raspadori’s goal and Meret’s save!

The penalty lottery begins: Raspadori’s goal and Meret’s great save on Victor’s penalty.

2023-08-02 20:20:06 Couto wastes the counterattack: it goes to penalties

The last chance of the match belongs to Girona: Couto’s restart is lightning fast, the shot is bad and very high. It ends 1-1, it goes to penalties.

2023-08-02 20:10:20 Meret salva su Almena

Pressing from Girona who pushes into the Napoli area: Almena gets to the shot, excellent response from Meret.

2023-08-02 20:00:06 Olivera immediately dangerous

Napoli forward but without success: Olivera’s header went high over the crossbar.

2023-08-02 19:50:14 Inside all the big names

After an hour of play, Garcia revolutionizes Napoli and locks in all the big names. Nine changes: Meret is between the posts; in defense Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus and Olivera; in the middle of the field Anguissa and Zielinski position themselves on either side of Lobotka and reconstitute the starting midfield; in front here are Politano, Raspadori and Kvaratskhelia for the new trident.

2023-08-02 19:45:43 Zedadka waste!

Another wasted opportunity for the Azzurri: Lobotka recovers the ball from the trocar, Zerbin sends Zedadka on goal but face to face with Juan Carlos the Argentine winger spoils the wonderful opportunity.

2023-08-02 19:40:15 It starts again with Lobotka

It starts again with Lobotka in place of Lozano: Stan positions himself in the control room, Elmas climbs in front with Cholito Simeone.

2023-08-02 19:20:19 Halftime

Thus the first half ended 1-1: Cholito Simeone responded to Stuani’s goal from a penalty.

2023-08-02 19:15:09 Napoli goal!

Naples goal! The draw comes with Giovanni Simeone, able to convert a penalty kick won by Folorunsho in the area. It is the third goal for Cholito in the two friendlies in Abruzzo.

2023-08-02 19:10:12 Lozano wastes a penalty on the move

Another wasted opportunity for the Azzurri: after a good action built on the left-footed out with Folorunsho, the ball arrives in the center of the area for Lozano who wastes a penalty on the move very badly by shooting high on the crossbar.

2023-08-02 19:05:10 Obaretin nearly equals

Napoli is getting closer to a draw: following the development of a corner kick, it is Obaretin who jumps higher than anyone else but the ball ends up just over the crossbar.

2023-08-02 19:00:09 Roar of the Cholito Simeone!

Napoli sees itself again and the credit goes to Cholito Simeone: the Argentine receives the ball outside the area and kicks on goal, a shot deflected for a corner.

2023-08-02 18:55:08 Napoli is struggling in attack

Struck in the heart by Stuani’s goal, Napoli struggled to react: the set-up is very offensive, almost a 4-2-4, but the Azzurri can’t be seen much in Juan Carlos’ parts.

2023-08-02 18:45:03 Girona goal but what a mistake Ostigard

Score Girona! Wrong back pass by Ostigard, Gollini caught on the counterattack by Stuani who easily marks the advantage of the Spaniards.

2023-08-02 18:40:03 The first chance is from Girona

The first shot on goal came from Girona: from a corner, a header from Captain Stuani and a two-stage save from Gollini.

2023-08-02 18:30:11 Napoli-Girona has begun

Here we are: Napoli-Girona has begun.

2023-08-02 18:20:37 The official formations Napoli (4-4-2)

Gollini; Zanoli, Ostigard, John Jesus, Obaretin; Zedad, Elmas, Florence, Zerbin; Lozano, Simeon.

garlic Garcia Girona (4-4-2)

Juan Carlos; Miguel, Arnau, David Lopez, Stuani; Tsygankov, Aleix Garcia, Savio, Blind; Yan Couto, Yangel Herrera. garlic Sanchez.

2023-08-02 18:00:06 Azzurri on the pitch for warm-up

Doors open at the Patini stadium. A roar welcomes the Azzurri on the pitch for the warm-up but Garcia’s choices surprise everyone. Inside many reserves, Osimhen not even on the bench

2023-08-02 14:00:07 Garcia’s choices

Without Demme, Gaetano and Mario Rui, with Girona Rudi Garcia will make the first dress rehearsal in view of his debut in the league with Lobotka in the control room.

2023-08-02 12:01:02 The previous one from last year

It’s not a new challenge: Girona was Napoli’s sparring partner last summer as well and finished 3-1: own goal from David Lopez, equal from Castellanos, goal from Petagna and penalty from Kvaratskhelia.

2023-08-02 10:00:19 The match on Sky pay per view

Kick-off at 18:30, Napoli-Girona will be visible on Sky but in pay-per-view: to buy the match season ticket holders will also have to pay the 9.99 euro ticket.