MERKURXTIP “FROM THE FIELD”: Next year’s attack on a higher rank | Sport

As part of the promotion of “real” football, MerkurXtip brings you a short format show called “Sa terena”, which, traveling around Serbia, presents clubs from lower leagues.

Source: Promo

Marko Grbić constantly sparts Serbia and shows the true face of “small” clubs that can make a name for themselves and big ones due to dedicated work and struggle with the problems of daily functioning.

From episode to episode we have the opportunity to get to know the bearers of the essence of football in our country, and the 37th episode brought the story of the Kabel Football Club from Novi Sada member of the Serbian League group Vojvodina, which finished last season in 9th place.

The club was founded in 1932 and is active to this day, except for a short period during World War II, and has performed in almost all possible ranks. Even within the SFR Yugoslavia, Kabel played in the Second League, but the plans of this team are now tied to a higher rank than the current one.

As coach Nemanja Krtolica said, it seems that the Serbian League is not strong enough for quality young players to develop in the right way, so he announced the fight for the top and return to the First League next season. Kabel has a good cooperation with Vojvodina and the young players of the red and white football giant compete in the lower ranks, so there is no reason not to continue that trend.

Last season was turbulent for Kabel, who started with as many as nine bonus players, and everything could have been different with a few quality and older players.

Club director Milan Živković talked about the history of the club, since its foundation, and underlined the importance of the youth school of this team, which has more than 100 boys, and you will also hear which big football names have performed for the club from the playground near Štrand.

Until some new story, be with MerkurXtip ON THE FIELD and get to know real Serbian football!

