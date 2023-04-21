“Mermaids”, the new single from Florence + The Machine

“Mermaids”, as Welch has confirmed, is part of the “universe” of “Dance Fever” , the fifth album by Florence + The Machine. With lyrical references to sirens with “sharp teeth” who come to drink, dance and “sacrifice a human heart”, the song takes on a sinister overtone, emphasized by the production of Dave Bayley and the pop melody of the theme.

The release of “Mermaids” comes after several weeks of publicity for the song on social media. On April 6, a reel of edited clips from mermaid-themed horror movies was posted with the title “A new song arrives in the Dance Fever universe”, in reference to their 2022 LP. Then, on April 10, the band posted a video of Welch walking in front of a perfectly English gray and green landscape, lip-syncing the lyrics of the single. In addition, they also published videos of the singer, Florence Welch, in a bathtub with a mermaid tail and vampire teeth while singing the single. The next day, April 11, the band revealed the artwork for the single (designed by Autumn de Wilde), which conforms to the aesthetic palette they adopted with “Dance Fever”. A few more teasers followed, and now, on April 21, the song has finally arrived.