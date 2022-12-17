Pope Francis pointed out in the message of the 56th World Peace Day: The new crown epidemic teaches us that no one can be saved alone. Another scourge today is war, which is a more difficult virus to overcome because it comes from the hearts of corrupt people. This World Peace Day will be celebrated on New Year’s Day 2023.

(Vatican News Network)The Holy See issued a message for the 56th World Day of Peace on December 16. Pope Francis pointed out in his message that after experiencing the dark night of the new crown epidemic, the disaster of war has come. A vaccine against the new coronavirus has been developed, but there seems to be no antidote to the brutality of the conflict. Ahead of the World Day of Peace, which will be celebrated on New Year’s Day 2023, the Pope called on rulers, heads of international institutions and religious leaders to work together to “heal” the world and develop “appropriate policies” for the reception and integration of immigrants.

The proclamation was signed on December 8, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. Reflecting on the moment of the outbreak of the new crown epidemic in 2020, the Pope wrote: “Darkness covers our hearts, shakes our daily lives, disrupts our plans and habits, and breaks the apparent tranquility of the pampered, Confusing and tormenting, many of our brothers and sisters have lost their lives.”

In addition to the symptoms of illness, the new crown epidemic has also caused “a general feeling of discomfort”, fueled by epidemic prevention measures and isolation policies. Moreover, the pandemic has “exposed cracks in the social and economic order, highlighted contradictions and inequalities, exacerbated loneliness and threatened job security”, especially as many “informal workers” are left alone when they lose their jobs. Under the pandemic, even in “relatively peaceful parts” of the world, “too many fragility” have emerged, as well as “social conflict, frustration and violence”.

However, humanity can learn a lot from this great shock of imbalance in the world. First of all, the Pope reiterated, we realize that when we come out of the crisis, we must be different: either better or worse. In other words: “We all need each other; even though we are vulnerable, we have a greater treasure, namely: the brotherhood of humanity; and that no one can be saved alone”.

For Pope Francis, there are also some “positive discoveries” under the epidemic. He explained in the statement: People began to reflect on some of the phenomena of excessive consumption, and became more aware that the spirit of solidarity can help let go of self-centered attitudes, thereby opening up to the pain and needs of others, and many people spare no effort to make us all Able to escape the dire situation of a state of emergency. All this underscores the importance of “joint” action: in fact, the most effective response to the epidemic is for civil society, public and private institutions, and international organizations to put aside their own interests and work together to meet the challenge. Only peace born of selfless love can help us overcome crises at the personal, social and world levels.

“At the moment when we boldly hoped that the worst night of the new crown epidemic was over, another terrible disaster hit humanity hard.” The pope called war a scourge in a way comparable to the coronavirus. War kills innocent victims indiscriminately, causing unrest everywhere, not just for those directly hit, but for all people, even thousands of miles away, because of its side effects. One only needs to think about the price of grain and fuel to understand this point.

This is not the post-pandemic era we were hoping for. The Pope said: “A vaccine against the new coronavirus has been developed, but for war, it seems that no suitable antidote has been found. Compared with those viruses that attack human organs, the virus of war is of course more difficult to overcome, because the latter is not From without, but from within man, corrupted by sin” (cf. Mk 7:17-23)

Faced with this situation, what should we do? The first step, the Pope pointed out, is to allow God to change our hearts, “to change the standard by which we take for granted the interpretation of the world and the present”. Specifically, “we cannot continue to think only of our own personal or national interests, but must take into account the well-being of the general public, uphold the concept of community, and be open to universal fraternity”. It is time for us all to work together now to “heal our society, our planet”.

The current “many moral, social, political and economic crises are intertwined, where one problem before us is the cause or consequence of another”. Therefore, the Pope expects many to respond to the challenges of today’s world “with a sense of responsibility and enthusiasm”: re-examining the issue of safeguarding public health; promoting peaceful action to deter conflict and war; coherent care of our common home; effective steps to fight climate change; fight the virus of inequality; and ensure food and decent jobs for all.

The pope concluded by emphasizing that “we are hurt by the scandal of people starving”. We therefore want to “adopt appropriate policies” for the acceptance and integration of immigrants and those who are left behind. Only by striving hard in these circumstances can we “build a new world“.

