Message to Beijing: Italian military ships en route for the Pacific

NEW YORK – The United States asks Italy for help to dissuade China from invading Taiwan and in general to curb Beijing’s expansionism, and Rome responds by launching new naval patrols and military missions in the Indo-Pacific region. Added to the requests not to renew the agreement on the New Silk Road, delivered to the Minister of Economy Giorgetti during the spring summits of the IMF and the World Bank, the request confirms that the epochal geopolitical challenge launched by the People’s Republic to the West is Washington’s priority, on a political, economic, technological and military level.