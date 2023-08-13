Home » messi came out on the field with david bekam’s daughter | Sport
messi came out on the field with david bekam's daughter | Sport

messi came out on the field with david bekam's daughter | Sport

Lionel Messi came out on the field with David Beckham’s daughter.

Izvor: Printscreen/Twitter/ESPN

Lionel Messi (36) plays in America. He scores goals like a joke, puts on a show on the pitch and it’s clear he’s enjoying Miami. He is constantly in the center of attention, now David Beckham’s daughter was with him. Harper Got (12) had the privilege to go out on the field together with the Argentine before the match with Charlotte (4:0).

She kept the Argentine ace company during the presentation of the players. Her father David, who is also a co-owner of the club, did not hide his enthusiasm for all this together with his wife Victoria. “Leo brings a smile to the face of Miami and all of America and the world. My beautiful baby girl Harper, the most beautiful smile in the world“, David wrote on social networks.

So now the whole world heard about Harper Beckham, while Leo and his teammates then danced around the field. They demolished Charlotte (4:0) and advanced to the semi-finals of the America’s Cup. Philadelphia will be waiting for them there, while Monterey and Nashville will play in the second semi-final. Those matches are scheduled for August 16. It will be interesting to see what kind of goal celebration Messi will prepare if he shakes the net since he was Spider-Man against Charlotte.

See also Beckham’s post:

