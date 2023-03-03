In an unusual move, Lionel Messi gifted 35 gold iPhone Pro smartphones to his teammates and coaching staff.

Source: Instagram / @idesigngold

If you didn’t sleep through the World Cup, which was held in Qatar last year, you surely know that Lionel Messi lifted the trophy and wrote golden letters in the history of Argentine national football. Of course, Messi could not achieve this feat alone, and how grateful he is to his teammates and coaching staff best shows gift which he decided to hand over to them.

Namely, in an unusual move, Messi told the players and coaching staff of Argentina who were in Qatar gave away 35 personalized iPhone 14 Pro smartphones made of gold!

Golden phones are made by the company iDesign Gold, whose name is engraved on the back, below the crest of the Argentine Football Association and the words “world champions 2022″. Also, the recipient of this gift can see his name and the number under which he plays for the national team in the upper right corner of the back.

The founder of the company posted a picture with Lionel Messi on his Instagram profile, where he revealed that each device comes in a special box with a certificate confirming that it is a real product, made of 24-karat gold.

The devices were made by replacing their original back with a gold one, and although this kind of gift is probably priceless to the recipients, especially since it was given to them by arguably the best football player of all time, according to the manufacturer’s website, we can conclude that Messi did not regret all the devices about 160,000 euros. See how the phones look:

