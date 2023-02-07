Lionel Messi has revealed, in an interview with the Argentinian daily Ole, why he avoids talking to his teammate Kylian Mbappe about the World Cup final contested by the two PSG players in Qatar at the end of last year.

The two superstars faced each other in the World Cup final, with Messi and Argentina winning 2-2, 3-3, 4-2 dld over France. Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappe have never spoken about the 2022 World Cup final, but the Argentine has assured fans that their relationship is not strained at all.

“No one wants to bring up the subject of the World Cup final. I was also in Kylian Mbappe’s situation when I lost and for a while I didn’t want to think about it. It’s normal, I understand it, the frustration is great. But the truth is that there is no problem between me and Kylian, on the contrary”, said Leo Messi, for journalists from Ole.

Sursa photo: uefa