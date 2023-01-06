President workshop redeems itself from the shameful fiasco of 2019, known in the news as culiacanazoand offers on a silver platter to the president Bidenfrom Monday on an official visit, the son of Chapo, Ovid Guzmanwho with brothers Joaquín, Iván and Jesús Alfredo, form Los Chapitos, one of two warring factions vying for leadership of the Cartel of Sinaloa. It was not a painless success.



Urban warfare, street shootings, burning cars

Unlike. Mazatlan, the capital of the state, experienced a day of war, with dozens of trucks and cars set on fire, raids by assassins on motorcycles and armored vehicles shooting wildly, access to the city blocked. With the terrified inhabitants who fled seeking shelter everywhere, motorists forced to hand over their vehicles, schools closed, offices emptied in a rush, shops boarded up, hospitals locked up, people holed up in the nearest hotels. Until the climax of the battle waged at the airport: the military aircraft on board the little boy pelted with bullets and a second flight ready to take off, full of passengers who are thrown on the ground, shot in the fuselage. Dramatic scenes, a real hell. The entire state of Sinaloa put to fire and sword, the soldiers of the National Guard who resist the assaults and thrust by force “the mouse” on board avoiding letting it go as happened three years ago to avoid death and destruction. The final toll is heavy but less serious than feared: 3 dead soldiers and 27 wounded. Among these are civilians, all shot.



The taglia is the Mouse

Ovid Guzman is already locked up in the prison of Altiplanothe same from where his father escaped in his second sensational escape before being caught again and this time extradited to the Usa where he was sentenced to life imprisonment which he is serving in a prison in theArizona.



In the photo that circulates on social media, he can be seen being boarded on the helicopter by the prosecutor’s office Mexico City transfers him to the penitentiary. No comment from the USA, which are satisfied anyway. On the head of “the mouse” hung a size of 5 million of dollars. It’s served. Someone revealed where she was the boss of Los Chapitos. US and Mexican intelligence followed him for six months. In the end, Thursday at dawn, the blitz was triggered with an immediate reaction from the assassins who did everything to prevent the transfer from the north of Mazatlan at the city airport. Joe Biden bring forward to Sunday the three-day visit that was supposed to start on Monday. workshop it will welcome him strengthened by a carefully prepared success. Knocking out Ovidio Guzmán favors Ismael “el Mayo” Zambada Garciahistoric business partner of Chapo, now sole owner of the Sinaloa Cartel.