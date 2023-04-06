Tomorrow, Friday 7 April, iliad customers will be able to visit the new store of the operator who changed the face of telephony in Italy. The store is located in Via Cannizzaro 54/56 and is the third iliad Flagship Store in Sicily.

Iliad offers: mobile and fiber

In the iliad store, customers will be able to activate the mobile offer that best suits their needs among the four available: Giga 120Giga 80, Giga 50 and Giga 40. All offers include unlimited calls and texts to all national and international numbers and roaming in Europe and the USA. Furthermore, customers will be able to subscribe to theiliad fiber offer to have a fast and stable connection at home, with modem included and no activation costs. The operations are simple and quick thanks to the Simboxes, the automatic machines that dispense the sim iliads. In addition, the store has specialized staff who provide assistance and advice to customers at every stage of their iliad experience.

The iliad revolution in the telephony market

iliad is the operator that has revolutionized the Italian telephony market with its clear and transparent offers. According to AGCOM data, iliad reached over 10 million customers in December 2022, becoming the fourth mobile operator in Italy. Furthermore, iliad launched its fiber offer in October 2022, immediately achieving great success. With iliad, customers have the freedom to choose the most convenient offers without contractual obligations or hidden costs.

The inauguration party

To celebrate the opening of the new store, iliad organized a party to be held on April 13th from 5pm to 9pm. The event will be enlivened by music, toasts, surprises and iliad gadgets that will be distributed to all participants.

The commercial network of iliad

The Messina shop is part of iliad commercial network which has 33 Flagship Stores and over 4,000 points of sale throughout Italy including Simbox, iliad Corner, iliad Point and iliad Express. To find the nearest iliad point, you can consult the website www.iliad.it.